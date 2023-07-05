BreakingNews
In Trump case, Justice Dept. unseals previously blacked-out portions from search warrant application

Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
27 minutes ago
X
All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist, two days after he was injured while fouling off a pitch

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist Wednesday, two days after he was injured fouling off a pitch.

“I just talked to Mike; he just got out of surgery. He feels great," manager Phil Nevin said before the Angels finished a series against the San Diego Padres. “The surgery went well. We spoke to the doctor a minute ago, but it sounds like everything went great.”

Also Wednesday, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani said then that he's not planning on pitching in the All-Star Game next week in Seattle. It remains to be seen whether he'll DH for the American League.

There's no specific timetable for Trout's return, although recovery is generally several weeks.

“It just remains to be seen how Mike’s hand responds when he starts doing the treatments and his rehab," Nevin said. "I know he’s anxious to get going. He was happy he could get this done right away so he can get back to the team as quick as possible.”

Trout fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning Monday night and immediately shook his left arm. Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He is hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

BREAKING: Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license2h ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting
4h ago

Credit: AP

Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US gives go-ahead for Orsted's New Jersey offshore wind farm to start construction
10m ago
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
18m ago
White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. says he will participate in baseball's Home Run Derby
27m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
12h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
13h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top