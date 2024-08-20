Mike Greenberg takes over as host of ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Mike Greenberg will be the host of ESPN's “Sunday NFL Countdown” when the show begins its 40th season on Sept. 8.

Greenberg becomes the fourth host in the show's history. Bob Ley hosted the first year in 1985, when it was called “NFL GameDay,” followed by Chris Berman (1986-2016) and Samantha Ponder (2017-23).

Ponder and college football analyst Robert Griffin III, who also appeared on “Monday Night Countdown” last season, had their contracts bought out by ESPN last week as part of cost-cutting moves at the network.