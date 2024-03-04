Mike Evans agrees to a 2-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Buccaneers, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of testing his worth in free agency, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract had not been finalized. ESPN first reported the agreement, saying it includes $35 million guaranteed.

Evans, 30, is the only player in NFL history to begin his career with 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving and is Tampa Bay's career leader in receptions (762), yardage (11,680) and touchdowns (94). He tied Tyreek Hill for the league lead in TD catches with 13, while finishing with 79 receptions for 1,255 yards, in 2023.