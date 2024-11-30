Mikaela Shiffrin takes leads after 1st run of giant slalom in chase for 100th career World Cup win

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — American ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin sits in first place after the first run of giant slalom Saturday as she chases her 100th career World Cup win.

Shiffrin finished her first run in 55.78 seconds to take a .32-second lead over reigning Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden. The U.S. had three other racers finish in the top 10 after the morning run: Paula Moltzan (sixth), Elisabeth Bocock (eighth) and Nina O’Brien (10th).

On a cold and windy day, thousands of fans cheered Shiffrin and her competitors down Killington’s Superstar course. Shiffrin has long struggled with the Killington GS — on a hill that she calls “quite a nuisance in GS.” But not on this day. She skied a virtual flawless first run.