ajc logo
X

Miguel Cabrera says he's uncertain about playing in 2023

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera runs the bases to score off an RBI-single by Tucker Barnhart against the Minnesota Twins during the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Combined ShapeCaption
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera runs the bases to score off an RBI-single by Tucker Barnhart against the Minnesota Twins during the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

National & World News
By DAVE HOGG, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season.

The 39-year-old Detroit Tigers star mused on the subject Thursday amid a slump through the dog days of summer. Cabrera joined the 3,000-hit/500-homer club earlier in the season, and was hitting .308 as recently as July 8.

Plagued by lower-body problems that have been a constant issue in recent seasons, he is hitting .132 with three extra-base hits in his last 20 games.

“You've got to understand your body, I understand mine and my place on this team," he said before the Tigers hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. "I've got to talk to my agent, the GM, I've got to talk to everybody to see the plan for next year.

“Right now, we don't know. We're focused on today.”

The Tigers came into the season as fringe contenders after a strong finish in 2021, but they have staggered to a 42-64 record with the worst offense in baseball.

“I'm going to go out there and do my best every day — that's the bottom line,” he said. “But there's an opportunity for young guys here to get more at-bats and see what we've got for next year.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Former Georgia Tech star Iman Shumpert arrested for pot possession in Texas5h ago
Georgia Tech receives late commitment from Cyril Martynov
5h ago
How Jake Odorizzi, Raisel Iglesias can help the Braves going forward
2h ago
The AJC Super 11 project: All-time team
9h ago
The AJC Super 11 project: All-time team
9h ago
5 priorities for Georgia Tech going into preseason camp
5h ago
The Latest
Huh takes big leap off bubble with career-best 61 at Wyndham
23m ago
EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?
24m ago
Attorney urges Goodell to 'do the right thing' on Watson
27m ago
Featured
080322 Conley, Ga.: Students wear mandatory clear book bags as they walk to their classrooms during the first day of school for Clayton County public schools at Anderson Elementary School, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in Conley, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: School starts in Metro Atlanta
Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more
16h ago
Charles Loudermilk, Atlanta businessman and philanthropist, dies at 95
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top