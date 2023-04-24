BreakingNews
Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network
X

Migrants mount legal challenge to UK-Rwanda deportation plan

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Several asylum-seekers and refugee groups have begun a court challenge to the British government’s plan to send hundreds of migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — Several asylum-seekers and refugee groups began a court challenge on Monday to the British government's plan to send hundreds of migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda.

The claimants’ attorney, Raza Husain, argued at the Court of Appeal in London that the “high-profile and controversial” policy was unlawful. He said Rwanda was “an authoritarian one-party state” that “imprisons, tortures and murders” opponents.

The governments of Britain and Rwanda signed a deal a year ago under which some migrants who arrive in the U.K. in small boats would be flown to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in Rwanda rather than return to Britain.

Britain’s Conservative government says the plan will smash the business model of people-smuggling gangs and deter migrants from taking risky journeys across the English Channel. More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain by boat in 2022, compared with 8,500 in 2020.

Human rights groups argue it’s inhumane and illegal to send people more than 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to a country they don’t want to live in.

No one has yet been sent to Rwanda under the deal. In December, Britain’s High Court ruled the Rwanda policy was legal, but a group of asylum-seekers from countries including Iran, Iraq and Syria was granted permission to appeal.

At the start of the four-day appeal hearing, Husain said the High Court judges had “failed to scrutinize” British government assurances that people sent to Rwanda would not suffer ill-treatment.

David Pannick, representing the government, said in written submissions that there was “a clear and compelling set of reasons why the U.K. government is confident the Rwandan authorities will comply with the assurances.”

The government has also drafted legislation barring anyone who arrives in the U.K. in small boats or by other unauthorized means from applying for asylum. If passed, the Illegal Migration Bill, which returns to Parliament this week, would compel the government to detain all such arrivals and deport them to their homeland or a "safe third country" such as Rwanda.

The U.N. refugee agency says the law breaches U.K. commitments under the international refugee convention. ___

Follow AP's coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Tucker Carlson, Fox News' most popular host, out at network21m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Forsyth County elementary school teacher fired, arrested on child porn charges
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian opponents may have to put up $365K to continue zoning lawsuit
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Groups again call for cancellation of Stone Mountain Confederate event
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Groups again call for cancellation of Stone Mountain Confederate event
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp will skip this year’s GOP convention
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
5m ago
Some DeSantis allies feel growing urgency to launch 2024 bid
6m ago
NFL draft back to being all about QBs at the top
14m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: What to do when your vehicle is stopped by breakdown or accident
UGA baseball headlines near perfect weekend for spring sports
3h ago
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top