ajc logo
X

Migrant death in Italy spurs farm work ban in hottest hours

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, workers walk on their way to harvest petit verdot grapes in the vineyard of Casale del Giglio, in Latina, near Rome. Outdoor farm work under the afternoon sun on particularly hot days has been banned in a southern Italian region following the death of a migrant who felt ill while toiling in a field and collapsed. Gov. Michele Emiliano, who leads the Puglia region in the ’’heel” of the Italian peninsula, signed an ordinance on Saturday that forbids farm work from 12:30 pm. to 4 p.m. through August on days that are particularly torrid. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Caption
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, workers walk on their way to harvest petit verdot grapes in the vineyard of Casale del Giglio, in Latina, near Rome. Outdoor farm work under the afternoon sun on particularly hot days has been banned in a southern Italian region following the death of a migrant who felt ill while toiling in a field and collapsed. Gov. Michele Emiliano, who leads the Puglia region in the ’’heel” of the Italian peninsula, signed an ordinance on Saturday that forbids farm work from 12:30 pm. to 4 p.m. through August on days that are particularly torrid. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

National & World News
47 minutes ago
A governor of a southern Italian region has banned farm work under the afternoon sun on particularly hot days following the death of a migrant who felt ill while toiling in the fields

ROME (AP) — Outdoor farm work under the afternoon sun on particularly hot days has been banned in a southern Italian region following the death of a migrant who felt ill while toiling in a field and collapsed.

Gov. Michele Emiliano, who leads the Puglia region in the ’’heel” of the Italian peninsula, signed an ordinance on Saturday that forbids farm work from 12:30 pm. to 4 p.m. through August on days that are particularly torrid.

A 27-year-old migrant from Mali felt ill last week as he worked as a day laborer in a farm field, left work and collapsed and died as he was pedaling his bike on the 15-kilometer (nearly 10-mile) route to his residence.

The governor in his ordinance noted that some recent weeks in Puglia have seen days where the temperature hit 40 C (104 F). At least two mayors in Puglia, including in the port city of Brindisi, had adopted similar measures earlier in the week.

The cause of the man's death on Thursday was under investigation. His death recalled that of a 49-year-old Italian woman who succumbed to a heart attack while working in a vineyard in Puglia in 2015. Her death drew attention to the harsh conditions Italian and foreign workers endure for long shifts as they pick fruit and vegetables and tend fields for a few euros per hour.

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

FILE - In this Aug.29, 2011 file photo Michele Emiliano attends a demonstration against austerity cuts in Milan, Italy. Outdoor farm work under the afternoon sun on particularly hot days has been banned in a southern Italian region following the death of a migrant who felt ill while toiling in a field and collapsed. Gov. Michele Emiliano, who leads the Puglia region in the ’’heel” of the Italian peninsula, signed an ordinance on Saturday that forbids farm work from 12:30 pm. to 4 p.m. through August on days that are particularly torrid. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Caption
FILE - In this Aug.29, 2011 file photo Michele Emiliano attends a demonstration against austerity cuts in Milan, Italy. Outdoor farm work under the afternoon sun on particularly hot days has been banned in a southern Italian region following the death of a migrant who felt ill while toiling in a field and collapsed. Gov. Michele Emiliano, who leads the Puglia region in the ’’heel” of the Italian peninsula, signed an ordinance on Saturday that forbids farm work from 12:30 pm. to 4 p.m. through August on days that are particularly torrid. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: Luca Bruno

Credit: Luca Bruno

In Other News
1
End to COVID-19 hotel housing for homeless raises worries
2
Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway
3
Canadiens' Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Cup Final
4
Indian police say bomb-laden drones strike Kashmir air base
5
Death toll rises to 5 in catastrophic Miami-area condo collapse
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top