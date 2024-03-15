Nation & World News

A migrant boat sinks off the Turkish coast, killing at least 22 people

An official says a rubber dinghy carrying migrants has sunk off Turkey’s northern Aegean coast, leaving at least 22 people dead
A member of Turkish Coastal Security uses binoculars on the Turkey's shore of Aegean sea in Eceabat, Turkey, Friday, March 15, 2024. A rubber dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkey's northern Aegean coast on Friday, killing at least 22 people, officials said. (Dia Images via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A member of Turkish Coastal Security uses binoculars on the Turkey's shore of Aegean sea in Eceabat, Turkey, Friday, March 15, 2024. A rubber dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkey's northern Aegean coast on Friday, killing at least 22 people, officials said. (Dia Images via AP)
Updated 39 minutes ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A rubber dinghy carrying migrants sank off Turkey’s northern Aegean coast on Friday, killing at least 22 people, officials said.

Turkish coast guard personnel rescued two migrants from the sea off the town of Eceabat in Canakkale province, while two others reached the shore by themselves and notified officials, Gov. Ilhami Aktas said.

It was not clear how many people were on the boat when it sank and the coast guard was continuing to search the area, he said.

Aktas told the state-run Anadolu Agency that seven of the dead were infants or children.

The migrants’ nationalities were not immediately known.

They were trying to reach the Greek island of Samothraki, the private Demiroren News Agency reported.

Eighteen rescue boats, a plane, two helicopters and a drone were involved in the search and rescue mission, the statement said. Ambulances were on standby at a nearby port, Anadolu reported.

Although their numbers have declined in recent years, migrants mostly from the Middle East and Africa often leave Turkey to try to reach Greece or Italy in search of a better life in European countries.

The Turkish coast guard said it caught at least 93 migrants attempting to leave the Turkish coast on boats this week.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

ATLANTA FALCONS
What is tampering? A closer look at Falcons deal for Kirk Cousins3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Ossoff and McBath want answers
29m ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

Fulton property tax payments back online after hack
2h ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
9h ago

Credit: Elissa Eubanks

Atlanta water treatment leak sends E. coli surging in Chattahoochee River
9h ago

Parking expansion to offer more options near Hartsfield-Jackson airport
9h ago
The Latest
Complete coverage of Israel and Hamas war
3m ago
Conferences and Notre Dame agree on 6-year deal to continue College Football Playoff...
5m ago
Prosecutors seek from 40 to 50 years in prison for Sam Bankman-Fried for cryptocurrency...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
22h ago
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief