Migrant boat seen trying to make an apparent crossing of English Channel a day after 12 people died

Many are wearing orange life preservers. A small patrol boat flying a French flag approached the inflatable at one point and a crew person aboard then tossed more orange life vests — about half a dozen of them — to people aboard the vessel, who caught them.

Another larger patrol vessel with a French tricolor stripe on its side — identified by maritime authorities as the French Gendarmerie's coastal patrol vessel Armoise — is shadowing the inflatable from a distance away.

The French maritime agency that oversees that stretch of the channel confirmed to the AP that an operation was underway to monitor the inflatable, in case it runs into difficulty or the people aboard request assistance. The agency said that the Armoise was involved in that operation, accompanied by its own smaller boat that it carries with it.

The gray seas of the English Channel are comparatively calm, with small waves lapping against the beach, where people are strolling and walking dogs.

Still, the inflatable appears to making only slow headway. Even though AP's journalists filmed it for more than an hour, it remained clearly visible from shore, with the small patrol vessel buzzing around it.

John Leicester reported from Paris.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

