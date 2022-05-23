Migrant back home after 7 years in Mexico jail with no trial

Police then accused her of kidnapping and put her in jail, Sandoval said. He said the charges were not translated into her Chuj language until this year.

She never was convicted, having never been tried, and was held all that time in “pre-trial detention.”

An advocacy campaign for her freedom was supported by national and international groups and by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the Tamaulipas prosecutor office withdrew the charges against her.

“It is a totally aberrant case,” Sandoval said. All her rights were violated because “she is a woman, she is an Indigenous person, she is a migrant, she is poor, and she didn’t speak Spanish.”

An emotional Alonzo was greeted by her family at the Guatemala City airport on Sunday, and she collapsed into her father’s and her uncle’s arms. Her relatives helped her change from jeans into traditional regional clothes.

“It is easy to go to prison, but it is difficult to get out of it,” Alonzo said in halting Spanish, which she learned while in in prison.

“We are not stones, we are not plastic things.” she added.

Pedro Alonzo, an uncle, said she had migrated in hopes of helping her family.

“Her crime was being unable to speaking Spanish. Who is going to pay for that scar?” he said.

According to statistics from Mexico's federal government, 43% of the people held in the country's prisons have not been convicted or sentenced.

Caption Guatemalan migrant Juana Alonso Santizo speaks to reporters next to Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro, after arriving at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Alonso Santizo who was imprisoned in northeastern Mexico for seven years while trying to migrate to the United States and who was arrested on kidnapping charges was released on Saturday, May 21, after numerous organizations and even Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador interceded on her behalf. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo Caption Guatemalan migrant Juana Alonso Santizo speaks to reporters next to Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro, after arriving at La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Alonso Santizo who was imprisoned in northeastern Mexico for seven years while trying to migrate to the United States and who was arrested on kidnapping charges was released on Saturday, May 21, after numerous organizations and even Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador interceded on her behalf. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Credit: Moises Castillo Credit: Moises Castillo

