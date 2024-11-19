Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Middle East latest: US envoy arrives in Lebanon to meet with officials about possible cease-fire

A U.S. envoy has arrived in Beirut to meet with Lebanese officials about a possible cease-fire in the Israel-Hezbollah war
A destroyed building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike is seen in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A destroyed building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike is seen in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

A U.S. envoy has arrived in Beirut to meet with Lebanese officials about a possible cease-fire in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Amos Hochstein, a senior advisor to United States President Joe Biden, arrived Tuesday, a day after Hezbollah reportedly gave a positive response to a U.S. draft proposal to end the war, which has been ongoing for more than 13 months.

The U.S. has been working on a proposal to end hostilities that would remove Israeli ground forces from Lebanon and push Hezbollah forces away from the Israeli border. More Lebanese troops and U.N. peacekeepers would be sent to the buffer zone in southern Lebanon as part of the deal.

Hochstein’s main meeting on Tuesday will be with Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally who is mediating for the militants.

Hochstein’s arrival came hours after an Israeli strike in central Beirut killed five people and wounded others. It was the third Israeli strike in the heart of Beirut in two days.

Since late September, Israel has dramatically escalated its bombardment of Lebanon, vowing to severely weaken Hezbollah and end its rocket barrages into Israel.

Hezbollah began firing rockets, and drawing Israeli retaliation, on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after Hamas’ attack on southern Israel ignited the war in Gaza. Both groups are supported by Iran. The fighting has left more than 3,500 dead in Lebanon and almost 15,000 wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. It also has displaced nearly 1.2 million, or a quarter of Lebanon’s population.

On the Israeli side, 87 soldiers and 50 civilians, including some foreign laborers who work in agriculture, have been killed by attacks involving rockets, drones and missiles.

___

Here's the Latest:

Tuesday marks 1-year anniversary of Houthi attacks on shipping in Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Yemen’s Houthi rebels beginning their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea corridor.

On Nov. 19, 2023, the Houthis seized the car carrier Galaxy Leader in a helicopter-borne attack in the Red Sea. The ship and its 25 crew remain held until today, something the United Nations Security Council noted in a statement calling on the rebels to release the ship and its crew.

The Houthis have attacked over 90 commercial vessels in the time since. They sank two vessels in the campaign, which also killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a U.S.-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their targets, which have included Western military vessels as well.

People stand next to a destroyed building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Women react as they pass through debris of a building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A destroyed building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike is seen in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People inspect a destroyed building that was hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A destroyed building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike is seen in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man clears broken glass from his damaged shop near a building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A destroyed building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike is seen in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man passes in front of a destroyed building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People inspect a destroyed building hit on Monday evening by an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lebanon's prime minister asks Iran to help secure a cease-fire in Israel-Hezbollah war
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut near key government buildings and embassies
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US envoy pushes for cease-fire in Lebanon as food crisis worsens after looting in Gaza21m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Israel strikes in the heart of Lebanon's capital
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US envoy pushes for cease-fire in Lebanon as food crisis worsens after looting in Gaza21m ago
Russian President Putin signs a new doctrine that lowers the threshold for using nuclear...22m ago
At UN climate talks, farmers argue for a share of money dedicated to fighting climate...28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LAKEN RILEY CASE
Investigators say Jose Ibarra’s clothing on Snapchat confirmed suspicions
Why one of Georgia’s top rivals for film projects could kill its incentives
Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second location