Middle East latest: Israeli strike on Kuwaiti Field Hospital in Gaza kills medic and wounds several

An Israeli airstrike hit Tuesday the northern gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing a medic and wounding nine other people, a spokesman for the hospital said
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit Tuesday the northern gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip, killing a medic and wounding nine other people, a spokesman for the hospital said.

This came after Sunday's strike that targeted the last major hospital providing critical care in northern Gaza after ordering an evacuation.

Separately, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his opposition to Palestinian statehood in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French president had said his country is looking to recognize a Palestinian state later this year.

The Israel-Hamas war started when the Palestinian militant group stormed southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 51,000 people, according to an updated toll released by Gaza’s Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Here is the latest:

Dozens of civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire, UN says

The office of the U.N. high commissioner for human rights said Tuesday that at least 71 civilians, including 14 women and nine children, have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since a ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, ending the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

Israel has continued to launch near-daily strikes on what it says are Hezbollah facilities and officials since then, saying it aims to keep the militant group from rearming. Lebanon has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire deal through the strikes as well as by continuing to occupy five strategic points in southern Lebanon.

UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al Kheetan said in a statement the Israeli strikes have also hit “civilian infrastructure,” including “residential buildings, medical facilities, roads and at least one café.”

From the Lebanese side, at least five rockets, two mortars and a drone have been launched at Israel since the ceasefire, he said. There were no casualties reported from those strikes.

