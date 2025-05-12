Middle East latest: Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter kills at least 16 people in Gaza

The attack came as U.S. President Donald Trump is heading to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week.

After ending a ceasefire two months ago, Israel is intensifying the war in the Gaza Strip, where its 10-week blockade on food, medicine and other supplies is worsening a humanitarian crisis.

Here is the latest:

Some families of hostages uneasy over the planned release of American-Israeli hostage

The relatives of Israeli hostages have welcomed the announcement that an American-Israeli hostage would be freed by Hamas as a gesture to President Trump — but there is also unease.

Some said Alexander was singled out for freedom because of his American citizenship and said they were worried about the fate of the other 23 living and roughly 35 dead captives who remain in Gaza.

“Trump is rescuing him. Who will rescue Gali and Ziv?,” Maccabit Mayer, the aunt of sibling hostages Gali and Ziv Berman, told Israeli Army Radio on Monday. She said she was sorry the twin brothers don't have “the right citizenship.”

Also, some of the relatives accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of not doing enough to free their loved ones, saying his insistence on continuing the war in Gaza is politically motivated.

Hamas says it will release last living American hostage in Gaza in a ceasefire effort

Hamas says the last living American hostage in Gaza will be released as part of efforts to establish a ceasefire, reopen crossings into the Israeli-blockaded territory and resume aid delivery to the battered enclave.

Two Hamas officials have told The Associated Press they expect the release of Edan Alexander in the next 48 hours.

Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed in a message to the AP that Hamas has agreed to release Alexander as a good will gesture toward Trump.

The announcement of the first hostage release since Israel shattered a ceasefire in March comes shortly before Trump visits the Middle East this week. Alexander is an Israeli-American soldier who grew up in the United States.

Famine looms as Israel presses its blockade of Gaza

Hospital patients are among the most vulnerable as Palestinians across Gaza struggle to feed themselves.

Israel’s blockade on food and other supplies entering the territory is now in its third month and hospitals are unable to provide food. Families must bring whatever they can find to help loved ones recover and doctors say patients have lost weight in recent weeks.

Aid groups say malnutrition is on the rise across Gaza. Food distributions have ended and charity kitchens are rapidly closing. Markets are empty of almost everything but canned goods and small amounts of vegetables, and prices have been rising.

