Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Middle East latest: Israel strikes Beirut for first time since ceasefire with Hezbollah

Israel has launched an attack on the Lebanese capital Beirut for the first time since a ceasefire ended fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in November
By The Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

Israel launched an attack on the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday for the first time since a ceasefire ended fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in November.

Associated Press reporters in Beirut heard a large boom and witnessed smoke rising from the area that Israel’s military had vowed to strike.

Earlier Friday, Israel’s army urgently warned people to evacuate parts of a Beirut suburb, vowing to retaliate against strikes which it said were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Israel’s defense minister said Friday that if there was no peace in Israel’s northern communities there would be no peace in Beirut either.

Hezbollah denied firing the rockets at northern Israel, and accused Israel of seeking a pretext to continue attacking Lebanon.

It was the first strike on Beirut since a ceasefire took hold on Nov. 27, 2024, between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group, although Israel has struck targets in southern Lebanon almost daily since then.

Here's the latest:

___

Israel says it struck a Hezbollah site in Beirut suburbs

The Israeli military confirmed striking a Hezbollah drone storage site in Dahiyeh, the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The military said it carried out the strike after rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon earlier in the morning in “blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” It pledged to continue operations “in order to remove any threat to the civilians of the State of Israel.”

Chaos engulfed the southern suburbs of Beirut as Lebanese tried to flee the area, and a large smoke cloud rose over the city following the strike.

Muslims gather in Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers

Tens of thousands of Muslims gathered at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan prayers, marking the last Friday observance of a holiday which has passed tensely but without the violence of years past in the contested capital.

The Islamic Trust, which oversees the site, said that 75,000 worshippers gathered, kneeling before the golden Dome of the Rock on the sprawling mosque compound.

Israeli police said they deployed thousands of officers across the city to maintain order and pledged to continue operations.

The Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha is set to begin within the coming days.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray during Laylat Al Qadr, also known as the Night of Power and marked on the 27th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A bomb dropped from an Israeli jet falls before hitting a building in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents stand in the street for safety after an Israeli army airstrike hit the nearby neighbourhood of Hadath, in Beirut, Friday March 28, 2025.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A bomb dropped from an Israeli jet falls before hitting a building in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

An injured United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) worker is brought into al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following what the U.N. described as a strike in which an explosive ordnance was "dropped or fired" in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

UN to reduce staff in Gaza, blaming Israel for a strike that killed its employee

The Latest

FILE - Toronto residents Douglas Bloomfield, from right, his son Phoenix and wife Ame, who are on vacation in Washington, hold a Canadian flag and an ice hockey stick to show their support for Canada regarding trade tariffs in front of the White House in Washington, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

Fewer Americans now see Canada as a close US ally as Trump strains a longtime partnership

7m ago

US inflation remained elevated last month as consumer spending recovered

14m ago

Musk promises to go to Wisconsin to personally deliver $2 million to voters in Supreme Court race

15m ago

Featured

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.