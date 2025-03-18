Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Middle East latest: Israel launches wave of airstrikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall

Israel has launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, saying it is hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January
Palestinians walk surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and building in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians walk surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and building in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire. It was not immediately clear if the operation was a one-time pressure tactic or if the 17-month-old war was being resumed altogether.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 44 people were killed in the airstrikes.

Hamas warned that Israel’s new airstrikes breached their ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy.

Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip on Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Palestinians Ali Marouf and his mother Aisha cook on fire on the roof of their destroyed house by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Hamas warns that Israel's new airstrikes breach their ceasefire

26m ago

Netanyahu seeks to dismiss Israel's internal security chief as power struggle boils over

Hamas says it will release a US-Israeli hostage and 4 bodies, but Israel expresses immediate doubt

The Latest

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a ceremonial swearing-in of Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's new director of the FBI, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

The Justice Department and FBI announce a new task force to target Hamas over Oct. 7 attack

20m ago

Hamas warns that Israel's new airstrikes breach their ceasefire

26m ago

Fatal North Macedonia nightclub inferno sparks outrage, disbelief and calls for punishment

27m ago

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.