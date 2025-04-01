Nation & World News
Middle East latest: Israel hits southern Beirut with airstrike, killing at least 3 people

The Israeli military struck a building in Beirut’s southern suburbs early Tuesday, killing at least three people, in an attack it said targeted a member of the Hezbollah militant group
FILE -Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit arrives on board the Israeli Navy Ship Atzmaut in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit arrives on board the Israeli Navy Ship Atzmaut in the Mediterranean Sea, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The Israeli military struck a building in Beirut's southern suburbs early Tuesday, killing at least three people, in an attack it said targeted a member of the Hezbollah militant group.

The airstrike came without warning days after Israel launched an attack on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Friday for the first time since a ceasefire ended fighting between Israeli forces and the Hezbollah militant group in November.

At least seven other people were wounded in Tuesday's airstrike, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said in a statement the latest strike targeted a Hezbollah member who had been helping the Palestinian Hamas group in the Gaza Strip in attacks against Israel.

___

Here's the latest:

Netanyahu withdraws his nomination to lead internal security agency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has withdrawn his nomination of a former navy commander to lead the country’s internal security agency after a flurry of criticism.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement early Tuesday after meeting with Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit that he “intends to examine other candidates,” without elaborating.

The nomination announced on Monday had provoked widespread criticism from allies and opponents.

Critics of Netanyahu are already up in arms over his move to fire Ronen Bar, the current head of the Shin Bet domestic security agency, viewing it as part of a broader assault on state institutions at a time when Netanyahu is on trial for alleged corruption and his aides are being investigated over links to the Gulf Arab nation of Qatar.

Israel’s Supreme Court froze Bar’s dismissal pending further hearings but cleared the way for Netanyahu to interview candidates for the job.

The nomination of Sharvit angered some of Netanyahu's allies after Israeli media reported that he had taken part in protests against Netanyahu's plans to overhaul the judiciary in 2023.

The move also brought an unexpected rebuke from Sen. Lindsey Graham, a top ally of President Donald Trump, who tweeted an excerpt of an op-ed Sharvit had written for an Israeli technology news website in January 2024 criticizing Trump's climate policies. Graham called the nomination "beyond problematic."

Israeli military says it intercepted a projective fired from Gaza

The Israeli military says it intercepted a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip early Tuesday that set off sirens in nearby communities.

Palestinian militants have fired a small number of rockets, without causing any casualties or damage, since Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas last month.

Israel has launched waves of airstrikes and limited ground operations, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

Hamas ignited the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel, in which militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251, most of whom have since been released in ceasefires or other deals. Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

Israel’s offensive has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants or civilians.

Civil defence workers clean the debris after an apartemnet building was hit by Israeli targeted strike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early Tuesday, April 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damaged apartment buildings are seen after being struck earlier by an Israeli attack in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem, Israel,Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

