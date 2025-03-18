Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Middle East latest: Hundreds killed as Israel launches airstrikes across Gaza

Israel has launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, saying it is hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January
Palestinians walk surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and building in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinians walk surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and building in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
By The Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was hitting Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the strikes killed at least 200 people. Khalil Degran, a spokesman for the ministry based at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, provided the updated figure on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the strikes because of a lack of progress in ongoing talks to extend the ceasefire. It was not immediately clear if the operation was a one-time pressure tactic or if the 17-month-old war was being resumed altogether.

Hamas warned that Israel’s new airstrikes breached their ceasefire and put the fate of hostages in jeopardy.

___

Here's the latest:

US security official blames Hamas for renewed fighting

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said the militant group “could have released hostages to extend the ceasefire but instead chose refusal and war.”

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been leading mediation efforts along with Egypt and Qatar, had earlier warned that Hamas must release living hostages immediately “or pay a severe price.”

Israel expects further military action

Israeli officials said the latest operation was open-ended and was expected to expand.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

White House says it was consulted by Israelis before resuming attacks against Hamas

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the “Trump administration and the White House were consulted by the Israelis on their attacks in Gaza tonight.”

“As President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran — all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America — will see a price to pay: All hell will break lose,” Leavitt continued, speaking to Fox News on Monday evening.

Leavitt is one of three administration officials who face a lawsuit from The Associated Press on First- and Fifth-Amendment grounds. The AP says the three are punishing the news agency for editorial decisions they oppose. The White House says the AP is not following an executive order to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip on Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A dead person killed during an Israeli army strike is taken into the hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday March 18, 2025.(AP Photo/ Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

Israel launches deadly wave of airstrikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall

45m ago

Hamas says it will release a US-Israeli hostage and 4 bodies, but Israel expresses immediate doubt

Netanyahu seeks to dismiss Israel's internal security chief as power struggle boils over

The Latest

A dead person killed during an Israeli army strike is taken into the hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday March 18, 2025.(AP Photo/ Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

Israel launches deadly wave of airstrikes across Gaza, killing at least 200 after truce talks stall

11m ago

The Latest: Trump’s deportation orders under scrutiny by courts

14m ago

Gabbard says Trump is 'looking forward to success' ahead of talk with Putin

18m ago

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.