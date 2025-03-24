Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Middle East latest: Egypt offers proposal to get Israel-Hamas ceasefire back on track, officials say

Officials say Egypt has introduced a new proposal to try and get the Israel-Hamas ceasefire back on track
Mourners react next to the body of their relative Ahmed Al Shaer who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as he brought for burial at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mourners react next to the body of their relative Ahmed Al Shaer who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as he brought for burial at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Officials say Egypt has introduced a new proposal to try and get the Israel-Hamas ceasefire back on track.

Hamas would release five living hostages, including an American-Israeli, in return for Israel allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and a weekslong pause in the fighting, an Egyptian official said. Israel would also release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

A Hamas official said the group had “responded positively” to the proposal, without elaborating.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media on the closed-door talks.

Israel ended the existing ceasefire last week by launching a surprise wave of airstrikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians. That came after Hamas rejected Israeli-backed proposals to change the agreement in order to free more hostages before talks on a lasting ceasefire, which were supposed to begin in early February.

Hamas has said it will only free the remaining 59 hostages — 24 of whom are believed to be alive — in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal.

— Samy Magdy

___

Here's the latest:

US surgeon in Gaza says most patients hurt in Israeli attack on hospital had been wounded in earlier strikes

An American trauma surgeon working in Gaza says most of the patients injured in an Israeli attack on the largest hospital in southern Gaza had been previously wounded when Israel resumed airstrikes last week.

Californian surgeon Feroze Sidhwa, who is working with the medical charity MedGlobal, said Monday he had been in the intensive care unit at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis when an airstrike hit surgical wards on Sunday.

Most of the injured had been recovering from wounds suffered in airstrikes last week when Israel resumed the war, he said.

“They were already trauma patients and now they’ve been traumatized for a second time,” Sidhwa, who was raised in Flint, Mich., told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Sidhwa said he had operated on a man and boy days before who died in the attack.

Displaced Palestinians, who flee from Rafah amidst ongoing Israeli military operations following Israel's renewed offensive in the Gaza Strip, arrive in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue workers inspect a room at Nasser hospital after it was hit by a targeted Israeli army strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue workers inspect a room at Nasser hospital after it was hit by a targeted Israeli army strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli army airstrikes is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Credit: AP

What to know about why Israel launched dozens of attacks across Gaza, raising fears of all-out war

Families of hostages in Gaza are terrified they won't return after Israel resumes fighting

Israel launches deadly wave of airstrikes across Gaza after ceasefire talks stall

The Latest

Police officers gather outside the building of the studio where Indian comedian Kunal Kamra allegedly made "defamatory" remarks against Shiv Sena politician Eknath Shinde and was ransacked by Shiv Sena party workers, in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

Comedian's jokes about an Indian state leader are being investigated as potential defamation

14m ago

Families of victims mark 10 years since Germanwings plane crashed in the French Alps

36m ago

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after tech-fueled gains on Wall Street

56m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Make Orange Crush sweet again? New era dawns for infamous HBCU beach party

Orange Crush, an HBCU spring break party at a Georgia beach, enters a new era this April with a sanctioned festival organizers hope will attract 30,000 attendees

Gridlock Guy: Lessons learned from becoming a true Atlanta commuter

After years of covering conditions during drive time, I am a part of the gridlock daily. Here are a few lessons that my joining the masses in Atlanta traffic has given me.

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

A new monthly content series from UATL — the AJC’s Black culture franchise — will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question.