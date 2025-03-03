Middle East latest: 1 killed and 4 wounded in stabbing attack in Haifa, Israeli officials say

A 70-year-old man was killed and four other people were wounded in a stabbing attack Monday in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. Israeli authorities said the assailant was killed.

The attack took place in a central transit hub, Israeli police said. It was not immediately clear who killed the attacker, who police said was an Israeli citizen, without disclosing more details about his identity.

The attack took place as regional tensions are high surrounding the fate of the ceasefire in Gaza and police said they were treating it as a militant attack.