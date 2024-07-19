Nation & World News

Microsoft users worldwide report widespread outages affecting banks, airlines and broadcasters

Microsoft says users worldwide may be unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services, in a widespread outage reportedly connected to the U.S. cybersecurity company Crowdstrike
FILE - A sign for Microsoft offices is seen, May 6, 2021, in New York. Microsoft Corp. has agreed to pay $14.4 million to settle allegations that the global software giant retaliated and discriminated against employees who took protected leave, including parental and disability, the California Civil Rights Department announced Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A sign for Microsoft offices is seen, May 6, 2021, in New York. Microsoft Corp. has agreed to pay $14.4 million to settle allegations that the global software giant retaliated and discriminated against employees who took protected leave, including parental and disability, the California Civil Rights Department announced Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Microsoft users worldwide, including banks and airlines, reported widespread outages on Friday, hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.

The cause, exact nature and scale of the outage was unclear. Microsoft appeared to suggest in its X posts that the situation was improving but escalating outages were still being reported around the world hours later.

The website DownDectector, which tracks user-reported internet outages, recorded growing outages in services at Visa, ADT security and Amazon, and airlines including American Airlines and Delta.

News outlets in Australia reported that airlines, telecommunications providers and banks, and media broadcasters were disrupted as they lost access to computer systems. Some New Zealand banks said they were also offline.

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion" and that they were "observing a positive trend in service availability."

The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.

Australian outages reported on the site included the banks NAB, Commonwealth and Bendigo, and the airlines Virgin Australia and Qantas, as well as internet and phone providers such as Telstra.

News outlets in Australia — including the ABC and Sky News — were unable to broadcast on their TV and radio channels, and reported sudden shutdowns of Windows-based computers.

An X user posted a screenshot of an alert from the company Crowdstrike that said the company was aware of "reports of crashes on Windows hosts" related to its Falcon Sensor platform. The alert was posted on a password-protected Crowdstrike site and could not be verified. Crowdstrike did not respond to a request for comment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Lou Dobbs, conservative commentator and original CNN anchor, dies at 78

Credit: custom

Atlanta physician joining USA Gymnastics Men’s Team at 2024 Summer Olympics

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

World Cup looming, Mercedes-Benz Stadium invests millions in new tech
The Latest

Credit: AP

Passenger train derails in India, killing at least 2 passengers and injuring 20 others
6m ago
The top UN court is delivering an advisory opinion on Israel's policies in occupied...
9m ago
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim drone strike that leaves 1 dead, at least 10 injured in Tel...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone
Final night of the Republican Convention: How to watch or livestream
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star game - again