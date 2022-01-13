Microsoft opens harassment investigation sought by investors

But the investment firm behind the proposal, Massachusetts-based Arjuna Capital, said it was pleased with how the company has responded since the winning vote.

“I’m actually quite impressed with how Microsoft has followed up on their commitment since the annual meeting,” said Natasha Lamb, co-founder and managing partner of the socially-minded investment firm.

She said she has had talks with Microsoft about how the investigation would proceed. The board authorized the company to hire the law firm Arent Fox to conduct the review.

“Our concern is not just what happened with Microsoft in the past but whether that behavior is being addressed and mitigated moving forward,” she said in an interview Thursday. “At the end of the day, from an investor perspective, this is about how the company is treating its employees and whether it’s able to attract and retain talent.”

The company said its public report will include an assessment of the effectiveness of its policies against harassment and discrimination. It will also summarize the results of any harassment allegations against board members and senior leaders, including the handling of the 2019 investigation of Gates, and will outline steps to hold leaders accountable.

Caption Arjuna Capital co-founder and managing partner Natasha Lamb stands for a photo in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Lamb talked with The Associated Press about Microsoft and investors' growing interest in environmental, social and governance assets, known as ESG. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Caption Arjuna Capital co-founder and managing partner Natasha Lamb speaks with a reporter from The Associated Press in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Lamb talked with The Associated Press about Microsoft and investors' growing interest in environmental, social and governance assets, known as ESG. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)