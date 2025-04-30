Nation & World News
Microsoft says quarterly profits up 18% as it weathers tech sector turbulence with cloud growth

Microsoft on Wednesday said its profits rose 18% for the January-March quarter, driven by its growth in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence business in a turbulent time for the tech sector
A Microsoft sign and logo are pictured at the company's headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

Credit: AP

A Microsoft sign and logo are pictured at the company's headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Updated 1 hour ago

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft's cloud computing and artificial intelligence business helped deliver $70.1 billion in sales and boosted profits by 18% for the January-March quarter, a dose of relief for investors during a turbulent time for the tech sector and U.S. economy.

The company reported quarterly net income of $25.8 billion, or $3.46 per share, beating Wall Street expectations for earnings of $3.22 a share.

The Redmond, Washington-based software maker posted revenue of $70.1 billion in the period, its third fiscal quarter, up 13% from the same period a year ago and also beating Wall Street expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Microsoft to post revenue of $68.44 billion for the quarter.

Microsoft is among a group of the tech industry's bellwether companies that have been through a period of uncertainty and turmoil since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, with a see-sawing of stocks that has eviscerated trillions of dollars in shareholder wealth amid an onslaught of tariffs and other actions.

Microsoft’s stock price has dropped nearly 8% since Trump's inauguration in January, to about $395 at the close of markets Wednesday. But investors appeared pleased moments later after Microsoft released its earnings report, sending stocks up more than 6% in after-hours trading.

Revenue from Microsoft's cloud computing business segment grew 21%, to $26.8 billion, also beating Wall Street projections.

The company felt more tariff uncertainty in its personal computing business, which is centered around its Windows operating system and the fees it collects from computer makers that put it on the hardware they sell. Revenue from that business was $13.4 billion for the quarter, up 6% from the first three months of last year.

1h ago

