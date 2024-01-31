Microsoft profit soars 33% on AI, cloud-computing investments

Analysts polled by FactSet Research expected Microsoft to generate revenue of $61.14 billion, and currently project revenue of $60.97 billion for the January-March quarter. The results are the first to incorporate the finances of video-game maker Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft formally acquired on Oct. 13 for $69 billion.

That merger boosted Microsoft's revenue growth by four points, according to James Ambrose, the company's director of investor relations. But it also shaved operating profits by roughly $440 million as a result of purchase accounting adjustments and integration and transactions costs, he said.

Microsoft shares initially dropped in after-hours trading, falling almost 2% to $400.86, although they later recovered much of that loss. Analysts suggested that investors were initially concerned about Microsoft's continued aggressive investment plans.

Microsoft’s cloud-focused business segment outgrew its other divisions, with revenue expanding 20% from the same time last year to $25.88 billion for the quarter.

Revenue from the company's Office suite of email and other workplace products, plus the LinkedIn professional social network, grew 13% to $19.25 billion for the quarter.

And the Windows-led personal computing business, which includes the company's Xbox video games and services, grew 19% to $16.89 billion. Those figures reflected the huge impact of adding Activision Blizzard to the segment. Microsoft’s Xbox-related revenues grew by 61% in the quarter, although the company attributed 55 points of that figure to the addition of Activision, known for producing the enormously successful Call of Duty series of games.

