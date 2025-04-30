Breaking: AJC poll: Trump’s support sinks in Georgia as economic fears rise
Microsoft pledges to protect European operations and unveils data center expansion

Microsoft has pledged to fight any U.S. government order to halt data center operations in Europe, as it sought to soothe concerns among European customers that trans-Atlantic tensions would lead to service disruptions
Microsoft's President Brad Smith speaks at a conference on digital resilience during geopolitical volatility in Brussels, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Microsoft's President Brad Smith speaks at a conference on digital resilience during geopolitical volatility in Brussels, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By KELVIN CHAN – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft pledged Wednesday to fight any U.S. government order to halt data center operations in Europe as it sought to soothe concerns among European customers that trans-Atlantic tensions would lead to service disruptions.

The company's president, Brad Smith, said it's not something that officials are talking about in Washington, D.C. but it is a “real concern” for Microsoft's customers across Europe, which include governments.

President Donald Trump has stoked tensions between the U.S. and Europe with his tariff-fueled trade war, and alarmed European leaders with policy changes, including pausing intelligence sharing with Ukraine, that throw into doubt his administration's commitment to the trans-Atlantic relationship.

Smith, speaking at an event in Brussels, tried to allay concerns as he announced that the company was expanding data center operations across Europe.

“What we want Europeans to know is that they can count on us,” he said in a speech.

“In the unlikely event we are ever ordered by any government anywhere in the world to suspend or cease cloud operations in Europe, we are committing that Microsoft will promptly and vigorously contest such a measure using all legal avenues available, including by pursuing litigation in court,” Smith wrote in a Wednesday blog post.

He noted that Microsoft has experience fighting lawsuits from the previous Trump administration as well as from former President Barack Obama’s administration.

“If we ever find ourselves losing we will put in place business continuity arrangements” that include storing computer code in Switzerland that European partners can access, he said.

Microsoft is making five digital commitments to Europe, including increasing its data center capacity by 40% over the next two years and expanding data center operations in 16 countries, Smith said. He did not list the countries. The expansion will cost tens of billions of dollars annually. Smith declined to be more specific about the cost when asked by reporters.

The expansion comes amid calls for Europe to assert tech and data sovereignty by weaning itself off reliance from big U.S. cloud data service providers, including Microsoft, Amazon and, to a lesser extent, Google.

“Given recent geopolitical volatility, we recognize that European governments likely will consider additional options,” and Microsoft is committed to collaborating with European companies, Smith said.

Microsoft's President Brad Smith, center, arrives for a conference on digital resilience during geopolitical volatility in Brussels, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Microsoft's President Brad Smith speaks during a conference on digital resilience during geopolitical volatility in Brussels, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Microsoft's President Brad Smith speaks at a conference on digital resilience during geopolitical volatility in Brussels, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

UPS trucks move up and down at the UPS S.M.A.R.T. Hub on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

