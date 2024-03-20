Microsoft hires influential AI figure Mustafa Suleyman to head up consumer AI business

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman to head up its consumer artificial intelligence business, adding to its ranks an influential figure to cement its position at the forefront of the booming AI industry.

Suleyman, co-founder of AI research lab DeepMind, said Monday in a post on LinkedIn that he'll become CEO of Microsoft AI, leading all of the company's consumer AI products and research, including its generative AI service Copilot as well as its Bing search engine and Edge browser.

The hiring is likely to bolster Microsoft's lead position in the AI industry, as big tech companies battle for position to capitalize on demand for AI services.