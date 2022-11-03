Microsoft extends aid for Ukraine's wartime tech innovation

Artificial intelligence deployed by Kyiv, for example, is detecting and thwarting Russian cyberattacks “in the blink of an eye,” according to Smith.

Microsoft is also working with the U.S. Army on AI and image recognition.

Ukraine and Russia are engaged in “a technology war,” according to Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation.

Fedorov, appearing with Smith at a news conference, pointed to the Delta real-time battle management system developed by Ukraine. The situational awareness platform integrates information about the enemy from various sensors and sources, including AI and drones, on a digital map.

Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

