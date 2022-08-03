Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

The Wall Street Journal first reported the filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. The complaint also includes an application for a temporary restraining order by Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Six players who have competed in LIV Golf events are among the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and would be eligible for the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason that starts next week.