Mick Rock, photographer of 1970s music icons, dies at 72

“People say, ‘Man, how did you get all these pictures? Well, because no one else was interested,” Rock told the Associated Press in 2002. “It wasn’t like I was battling other photographers to get the pictures.”

Rock had heart bypass surgery and a kidney transplant in the 1990s after years of rock ‘n’ roll excess.

“I lived the life,” he said later. “As well as taking the pictures, I lived the life.”

He gave up cigarettes and drugs and carried on working, taking images of musicians including Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

“Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot The 70s,‘” the statement announcing his death said. “He was a photographic poet — a true force of nature who spent his days doing exactly what he loved, always in his own delightfully outrageous way.”

Sharon Osbourne tweeted: “We lost a legend, a true artist Mick Rock.”

Queen guitarist Brian May said he was “sad and shocked to hear of the passing of our friend, photographer Mick Rock.”

He said the “Queen II” cover picture “gave us an enduring image, inspired part of the ‘look’ of our Bohemian Rhapsody video a couple of years later, and has been widely imitated by others over the years since then.”