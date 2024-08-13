Michigan's Sherrone Moore looks forward to release of text messages in sign-stealing investigation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said he looks forward to the release of his text messages with Connor Stalions, the former low-level recruiting staffer who resigned amid a sign-stealing scandal.

Moore spoke with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the NCAA alleged in a notice relating to its sign-stealing investigation that he violated rules, according to three people briefed on the correspondence between the governing body and the school.

All three people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the notice was confidential.