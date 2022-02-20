Michigan's Howard argues with Gard after Wisconsin victory

Davis took over from there.

The national player of the year candidate went on a personal 9-0 run and blocked a shot in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds to give the Badgers a 56-41 lead. That stretch included a spectacular drive into the lane in which Davis scored with his left hand and drew contact to set up a three-point play.

Michigan (14-11, 8-7) scored five straight points to get the margin down to 10, but Davis answered with a jumper and teammate Brad Davison followed with a 3-pointer.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for Michigan, which shot just 4 of 25 from 3-point range. Eli Brook had 14 and DeVante’ Jones added 11.

Crowl scored 11 points for Wisconsin. Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl added 10 each.

HONORING FINLEY

Wisconsin raised former Badgers star Michael Finley’s No. 24 jersey to the rafters during a halftime ceremony. Wisconsin’s pep band wore white No. 24 T-shirts throughout the game.

Finley joins Ab Nicholas (No. 8) and Frank Kaminsky (No. 44) as the only Wisconsin players to have their jerseys in the rafters. Those three numbers are still able to be worn by current and future Badgers.

“It wasn’t something that I came to the university as a goal,” Finley said before the game. “My main focus was to win as many basketball games as I could, put the Wisconsin basketball program on the map, and whatever happened after that, happened.”

Finley, the first Badger to score 2,000 career points, played for Wisconsin from 1991-95 and led the 1994 team to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 47 years. He played in the NBA from 1995-2010, won a title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2007 and earned two All-Star selections.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines squandered an opportunity to boost their NCAA Tournament credentials and heard the Wisconsin crowd chanting “NIT” in the final seconds. But the bigger issue for now is the immediate future of Howard and what discipline he could be facing.

Wisconsin: Davis is the guy who could carry the Badgers on a deep postseason run, but the performances of Crowl and Hepburn also offer cause for encouragement. Davis, Davison and Wahl were scoring 65.2% of Wisconsin’s points heading into Sunday, including 67.2% in Big Ten competition. The Badgers will need someone else to provide some offense as well.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

By following up a victory at Indiana with this home triumph over Michigan, Wisconsin should move up a few spots Monday as it tries to get back into the top 10.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Rutgers on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: At Minnesota on Wednesday.

