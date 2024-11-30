Nation & World News
Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 for Wolverines' 4th straight win in the bitter rivalry

Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10, likely ending the Buckeyes’ hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game next week
Michigan players celebrate their touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan players celebrate their touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday, likely ending the Buckeyes ' hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game.

Late in the game, Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines (7-5, 5-4) at Ohio State's 17-yard line with two minutes remaining. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot.

Ohio State (10-2, 7-2, No. 2 CFP) got the ball back but couldn't move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down to seal the Wolverines' fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

This loss might have been the toughest of those four for Ohio State because the Wolverines were unranked and were wrapping up a disappointing season. The Buckeyes were supposed to win, but records rarely mean much when these two teams meet.

Ohio State needs No. 4 Penn State and No. 10 Indiana to lose later Saturday in order to make it into the Big Ten title game next week.

The Buckeyes were off all afternoon. Howard was 19 for 33 for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and Jayden Fielding missed two field-goal attempts. The run game was hardly there.

Mullings was Michigan's primary weapon. He rushed for 116 yards and the Wolverines only touchdown of the game in the first half as neither team could get much going offensively on the frigid afternoon.

Howard was clunky all day. In the first half he threw an interception from deep in his own territory that led to Michigan's touchdown.

After the game, Michigan players attempted to plant their flag at midfield and were confronted by Ohio State players. A skirmish ensued as both teams pushed and shoved before being separated.

The Takeaway

Michigan: Did just enough and caught Ohio State on an off day.

Ohio State: It's inexplicable how badly the Buckeyes played in their biggest game of the season.

Poll implications

The Buckeyes will fall.

Up next

Michigan will wait for a minor bowl game. Ohio State will see how the College Football Playoff rankings shakeout.

Michigan tight end Zack Marshall celebrates a field goal against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins celebrates making a first down against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, right, cuts up field past Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, right, scrambles away from Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings, left, runs the ball against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate, left, is tackled by Michigan defensive back Aamir Hall during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren throws a pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, left, and Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shake hands after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren celebrates with fans after the team's win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan players celebrate their win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan players celebrate their win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings celebrates the team's win over Ohio State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

