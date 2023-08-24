BreakingNews
Michigan to give 4 assistants chance to act as head coach during Jim Harbaugh's 3-game suspension

Michigan will give four assistant coaches the chance to be head coach while Jim Harbaugh is serving a suspension during the first three games of the season

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

16 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will give four assistant coaches a chance to be head coach on game day during the three weeks Jim Harbaugh will be serving the school's self-imposed suspension for violating NCAA rules.

Michigan also announced Thursday that Harbaugh's 84-year-old father, Jack, will be assistant head coach when the third-ranked Wolverines face East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green at home in September, and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert will add the title of associate head coach.

The school handed down a three-game suspension to Jim Harbaugh earlier this week as it tries to get out in front of possible NCAA punishment related to an investigation of impermissible contact with recruits during the COVID-19 dead period.

Harbaugh will only miss games, not practices. In is absence, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will serve as head coach against East Carolina in the opener Sept. 2.

The next week against UNLV, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son, will handle head coaching duties in the first half and running backs coach and former Michigan star Mike Hart will handle them in the second half.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will be acting head coach for Game 3 against Bowling Green.

"I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,” Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future. They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level.”

