Michigan State's 2nd-half rally sends Spartans past Ole Miss 73-70 as Izzo wins again in Sweet 16

Jace Richardson scored 24 points and Michigan State surged past Mississippi in the second half for a 73-70 victory on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) reacts to play against Mississippi during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) reacts to play against Mississippi during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Jace Richardson scored 24 points and Michigan State surged past Mississippi in the second half for a 73-70 victory on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Ole Miss (24-12) was denied in its bid for its first Elite Eight appearance despite leading by 10 points in the first half and by nine in the second half.

Michigan State (30-6), the South Region's No. 2 seed, rallied to keep alive coach Tom Izzo's bid for his ninth Final Four and second national championship. The Spartans will play either No. 1 seed Auburn or rival Michigan on Sunday.

Izzo, in his 16th Sweet 16, earned his 59th NCAA Tournament win, breaking a tie with Jim Boeheim of Syracuse for fourth all-time.

A drive and short jumper by Jaden Akins gave Michigan State a 65-63 lead. Following two misses by Rebels guard Dre Davis, Izzo called timeout with 57 seconds remaining and then pumped his fist as he welcomed his players back to the bench.

Following the timeout, Carson Cooper's layup stretched the lead to 67-63, the Spartans' biggest lead of the game. A floater by Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla, who led the Rebels with 24 points, cut the lead to two.

Ole Miss was making only its second Sweet 16 appearance after losing to Arizona 66-56 and failing to advance to the 2001 Elite Eight.

The Spartans scored the final six points of the first half to trail 33-31 at the break.

Michigan State took its first lead of the game at 51-50 on two free throws by Cooper and stretched the advantage to 53-50 on Frankie Fidler's layup.

Takeaways

Michigan State: Sophomore F Coen Carr, returning to his home state, scored 15 points in his first career start and won the opening tipoff. Carr is from Stockbridge, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. The 6-foot-6 Carr started ahead of 7-foot center Szymon Zapala, providing the Spartans more athleticism on the wing to match up with the Rebels.

Ole Miss: The Rebels relied on defense to take a 29-19 lead. Jaylen Murray's steal set up Matthew Murrell's 3-pointer. A blocked shot by Malik Dia led to a basket by Jaemyn Brakefield for the 10-point lead, and Izzo called a timeout.

___

Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) loses the ball against Michigan State during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mississippi head coach Chris Beard watches play against Michigan State during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) shoots against Michigan State during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mississippi forward Malik Dia (0) blocks the shot on Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mississippi forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) and Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) vie for a loose ball during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mississippi guard Jaylen Murray (5) reacts to play against Michigan State during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) drives against Mississippi during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mississippi guard Matthew Murrell (11) shoots against Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mississippi guard Sean Pedulla (3) shoots against Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) reacts to plaqy against Mississippi during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) shoots against Mississippi guard Davon Barnes (7) during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) shoots against Mississippi during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State forward Frankie Fidler (8) reacts to play against Mississippi during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) shoots against Mississippi guard Davon Barnes (7) during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) reacts to a basket against Mississippi during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson (11) passes the ball against Mississippi during the second half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

