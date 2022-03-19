Michigan State survives, edges Davidson 74-73 in NCAAs

They pulled to within 72-70 on a 3-pointer from Foster Loyer, a transfer facing his former team, with 4.6 seconds left. Then, after Tyson Walker hit two free throws to put the margin back to four, Hyunjung Lee hit a desperation 3 for Davidson with a half-second left. Hoggard threw a long inbounds pass to Gabe Brown for a deep-ball catch that killed the last of the clock to finally clinch the win for Hall of Famer Tom Izzo's Spartans.

Hauser carried a heavy offensive load for Michigan State, hitting his first eight shots before finishing 9 of 12 from the field with four 3-pointers.

Luka Brajkovic scored 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting to lead Davidson. Sam Mennenga added 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson had a big year, winning the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and cracking the Top 25 briefly for the first time in seven years. The Wildcats lost to Richmond in the A-10 tournament final but did enough to earn the second at-large tournament bid in program history. They just couldn't extend their push into the second round under longtime coach Bob McKillop.

Michigan State opened the year unranked, then spent 12 weeks in the Top 25 and peaked at No. 10 before falling out again by February. Michigan State lost seven of 10 to close the regular season, then lost to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Now, as they play in their 24th straight NCAA Tournament, they are advancing after last year's one-and-done showing with a First Four loss to UCLA.

UP NEXT

The Spartans will face second-seeded Duke, which beat Cal State Fullerton earlier Friday, in Sunday's second round.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard shoots over Davidson guard Hyunjung Lee during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard shoots over Davidson guard Hyunjung Lee during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Davidson's Hyunjung Lee (1) shoots against Michigan State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Davidson's Hyunjung Lee (1) shoots against Michigan State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Davidson's Sam Mennenga (3) shoots and scores during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Michigan State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Davidson's Sam Mennenga (3) shoots and scores during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Michigan State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Michigan State guard Jaden Akins drives to the basket past Davidson guard Michael Jones during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson Caption Michigan State guard Jaden Akins drives to the basket past Davidson guard Michael Jones during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Caption Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells to the players on the bench during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Davidson, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells to the players on the bench during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Davidson, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Davidson head coach Bob McKillop yells towards players during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Davidson head coach Bob McKillop yells towards players during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Davidson head coach Bob McKillop watches during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Davidson head coach Bob McKillop watches during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson