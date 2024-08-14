Michigan State sued by quiz creator over Hitler question streamed on videoboards at football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has been sued over the Adolf Hitler question that appeared on Spartan Stadium screens before a game last season, with the quiz's creator saying the university didn't have permission to use its product that "was not created for a mass-market use at an American college football game."

Floris van Pallandt, owner of Carsilius Media, BV, and operator of The Quiz Channel on YouTube, filed a federal lawsuit against the school’s Board of Regents last week that asks for $150,000 in damages plus legal fees. Van Pallandt alleges using the quiz was copyright infringement and the company was subject to disparagement and ridicule for Michigan State's public showing of the Hitler question, “especially in light of current events.”

The question appeared Oct. 21 during pregame of Michigan State's matchup with Michigan. Spartan Stadium videoboards ran a stream of the the YouTube channel, and among the 40 questions on the European history quiz was one asking where Hitler was born. A photo of him was displayed before Austria was shown as the answer.