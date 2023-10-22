Michigan State shows Hitler's image on videoboards in pregame quiz before loss to No. 2 Michigan

Michigan State showed Adolf Hitler’s image as part of a pregame quiz on videoboards before playing No. 2 Michigan, and later apologized for the inappropriate content provided by an outside source

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
42 minutes ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State showed Adolf Hitler's image as part of a pregame quiz on videoboards before playing No. 2 Michigan on Saturday night, and later apologized for the inappropriate content provided by an outside source.

Hitler and Austria, his birthplace, flashed on the videoboards long enough for some on social media to share what was seen by some fans more than an hour before kickoff.

“MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight’s football game," Michigan State spokesman Matt Larson said. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future.”

The pregame quiz provides content well before games on videoboards.

Michigan routed Michigan State on the field, a year after the Spartans roughed up their rivals following last year's loss and were suspended.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel plans to step up attacks on the Gaza Strip39m ago

Credit: Mike Haskey

Columbus man’s hobby ‘got out of control’ with massive Lego display
13h ago

Credit: Brandon Magnus/Atlanta United

Atlanta United will face Columbus in first round of MLS playoffs
47m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man accused of pointing gun at police fatally shot by Smyrna officers
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man accused of pointing gun at police fatally shot by Smyrna officers
14h ago

Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group
The Latest

Credit: AP

McCarthy throws 3 TD passes in 1st half, No. 2 Michigan routs Michigan State 49-0
6m ago
Mike Hollins and Malik Washington help Virginia stun No. 10 North Carolina 31-27
13m ago
Australian prime minister announces China visit hours before leaving for US to meet Biden
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Ric Watkins

50 for 50: AJC’s list of the top Atlanta hip-hop musicians
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top