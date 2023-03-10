X
Dark Mode Toggle

Michigan State shooter's note says he felt hated, rejected

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By COREY WILLIAMS, Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
A man who fatally shot three students and wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus left a note describing himself as being “hated,” “a loner” and an “outcast.”

A man who fatally shot three students and wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus left a note describing himself as being "hated," a "loner" and an "outcast."

Anthony McRae, 43, also wrote “I’m tired of being rejected” in the note, which was dated the day before the Feb. 13 shooting and released Friday by police.

“They made me who I’m am today a killer,” the note read. “I’m a person,” and “They hate me why? why? why? why?”

McRae, who lived in nearby Lansing, had no connection to the school. The rampage began shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 when shots were fired inside a classroom at Berkey Hall, which is easily accessible from Grand River Avenue, a major street in East Lansing.

McRae then fired more shots nearby at the MSU Union, a landmark building where students can snack and study, and the public, too, can visit. Security video released Friday shows McRae checking his gun as he entered through a rear door.

At 8:30 p.m., an alert went out to students and staff to shelter in place and “run, hide, fight” if necessary. Authorities didn't know that McRae already had left campus.

Police put a photo of him on social media at 11:18 p.m. A 911 call was received just 17 minutes later from someone who saw a person matching his description in Lansing. McRae shot himself about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from campus at 11:49 p.m. when approached by officers.

Detectives found two handguns and ammunition. The note was found in his pocket.

“There's a group of us, 20 of us and I'm the leader,” also was written on it. “I will be shooting up MSU and some of the other groups will be going to Colorado Springs to shoot up (redacted). Another team of ... group will be going to New Jersey and they will shoot up (redacted) High school and (redacted) Middle school. They hurted me”

McRae's claim to be acting with others is unfounded, authorities said Friday.

Police said their investigation was not finished. McRae's route after he left the campus still was being reviewed.

About 1,450 calls were made to the county's 911 dispatch center from the start of the shootings to 1 a.m. Feb. 15, police said. It wasn't clear how many calls were related to the shootings.

Killed were Arielle Anderson, 19; Brian Fraser, 20; and Alexandria Verner, 20, all of suburban Detroit.

Starting Monday, access to most buildings on campus will be restricted at night. Students, faculty and staff will need to use campus ID cards to get electronic access at buildings, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on weekdays. The school said it wants to make it possible to lock 1,300 classrooms from the inside by the fall semester.

The campus is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

The shooting happened the day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17.

In 2019, McRae was accused of illegally possessing a concealed weapon, according to the state Corrections Department. But he pleaded guilty to having a loaded gun in a vehicle, a misdemeanor that did not disqualify him from possessing a firearm. He completed 18 months of probation.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why10h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Army Corps of Engineers pauses talks on renaming Lake Lanier, Buford Dam
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Family: Activist’s hands raised when shot by troopers near training center site
2h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
9h ago

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s again time for Georgia Tech to dream big hoop dreams
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy
17m ago
No. 6 Marquette holds off No. 11 UConn in Big East semifinal
17m ago
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
25m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Class 3A boys: Sandy Creek 66, Cedar Grove 38
4h ago
One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
12h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top