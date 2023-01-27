X
Dark Mode Toggle

Michigan State players making deals in fall tunnel incident

National & World News
16 minutes ago
At least four more Michigan State football players facing misdemeanor charges for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel will likely have their cases dismissed

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — At least four more Michigan State football players facing misdemeanor charges for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel will likely have their cases dismissed in exchange for community service and other conditions, lawyers said Friday.

“It’s going to happen outside of court," said Max Manoogian, an attorney for Angelo Grose. "There is going to be no criminal responsibility whatsoever. There are no admissions being made, no pleas being tendered,"

Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated Michigan State 29-7 on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan's Ja'Den McBurrows.

Seven players were charged, though only one, Khary Crump, faced a felony. That charge was dropped in early January in exchange for a guilty plea to a misdemeanor. His record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation.

Grose, Itayvion Brown, Brandon Wright and Justin White returned to court Friday and agreed to sign up for a special program, MLive.com reported.

“Participants work with a case manager to create and successfully complete a plan for accountability. Upon completion of that plan, charges are dismissed,” said Victoria Burton-Harris, chief assistant prosecutor in Washtenaw County.

Manoogian predicted charges would be dismissed in six months.

“They’re going to do some good work in the community, do a little bit of philanthropic work, jump through a couple of hoops and the prosecutor’s going to dismiss the case on their own,” he said.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Brandon Sudge/For the AJC

Former Georgia Bulldogs Mann, Gaines realizing dream on UGA basketball staff3h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Is there a real chance Lamar Jackson becomes a Falcon?
5h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Some MARTA officials question Atlanta Streetcar extension

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Resident files ethics complaint against Cobb commissioner
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mahmoud Illean

Palestinian gunman kills 6 near Jerusalem synagogue
3m ago
AP Source: Tagovailoa to miss Pro Bowl, still in protocol
4m ago
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
7m ago
Featured

Credit: John Bazemore

Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
2h ago
AJC poll: Georgians oppose runoffs, back sports betting and abortion rights
Cold weather runs, North Atlanta Home Show and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top