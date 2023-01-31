X
Michigan State player who swung helmet gets probation

National & World News
20 minutes ago
A Michigan State football player who swung his helmet at a Michigan player in a stadium tunnel has expressed regret

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player who swung his helmet at a Michigan player in a stadium tunnel expressed regret Tuesday and said he's “just looking forward to wuppin' some maize and blue” on the field.

Khary Crump, a defensive back, was sentenced to probation. He was one of seven Michigan State players charged in a skirmish that followed a loss at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29.

Crump was the only Spartan facing a felony, but that charge was dismissed in an agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanors. His record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation.

“Unfortunately, an exchange of words (took place), I felt attacked and unfortunately I did what I did,” Crump said of the tunnel altercation involving Michigan's Gemon Green. “I’m not proud of that. I’m looking forward to moving forward.”

Crump was suspended by coach Mel Tucker. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.

"I had difficulties trying to stomach my actions ... on that fateful day, but it happened. I can't take it back," Crump told MLive.com after the court hearing. "Honestly, I'm just looking forward to wuppin' some maize and blue in the future — on the football field, of course."

At least four other players charged with misdemeanors will likely have their cases dismissed in exchange for community service and other conditions. The cases against two others are pending.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

