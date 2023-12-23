Michigan State freshman point guard shot in leg while on holiday break in Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State point guard is recovering after he was shot while on holiday break near his hometown.

Freshman Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg sometime late Friday or early Saturday morning in the Joilet, Illinois, area, according to a statement from the university. Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said in the statement that Fears underwent surgery Saturday morning and was resting comfortably.

“While there is much we still don't know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery,” Izzo said.