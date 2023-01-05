Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation, attorney Mike Nichols said.

Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges but the only one tagged with a felony. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans, 29-7, on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan's Ja'Den McBurrows.