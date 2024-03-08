Nation & World News

Michigan school shooter's dad insisted to police that gun, ammunition were hidden at home

Testimony has ended for the week in the trial of the father of a Michigan school shooter
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The father of a Michigan school shooter told police shortly after the fatal attack that a gun and ammunition used by his son had been hidden at the family's home, according to a video seen by jurors Friday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were interviewed in a small room at a sheriff's office while Ethan Crumbley was kept in another room. Two investigators spoke calmy as they tried to get as much information as possible from the parents.

“Is it possible for me to have a water? My mouth is super dry,” James Crumbley asked before the interview began.

James Crumbley, 47, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter in his 15-year-old son's killing of four students at Oxford High School. He’s accused of failing to secure the gun at home and ignoring signs of his son's mental distress.

The gun was “hidden in our armoire in the case, and the bullets were hidden in a different spot underneath some jeans,” James Crumbley declared, not adding anything more about how Ethan might have discovered them.

He said he “immediately raced home” when he learned about the shooting and “found the gun missing.”

“I called you guys right away to let you know,” James Crumbley said of a 911 call.

The gun, a Sig Sauer 9 mm, is a critical issue. Prosecutors said a cable lock given to James Crumbley when he bought the gun with Ethan four days earlier was still in the package.

“We go to the shooting range all the time. I've been trying to teach him safety,” James Crumbley told investigators.

The parents said their son had mediocre grades and was failing geometry. They wondered aloud if they should have a lawyer when speaking to police, but continued sharing information.

“I really wish we would have taken him home,” Jennifer Crumbley said.

She was referring to a meeting at the school a few hours ahead of the shooting. The Crumbleys had met with staff who gave them a drawing of a gun, blood, and a wounded person on Ethan's math assignment. There were anguished phrases: “The thoughts won't stop. Help me. My life is useless."

But the Crumbleys didn’t take their son home, and the school, concerned that he might be suicidal if alone, didn’t demand it. A counselor said Jennifer Crumbley seemed more concerned about returning to her job.

No one checked the boy’s backpack for a gun, however, and the nine-minute shooting happened that afternoon.

“Why? Why?” Jennifer Crumbley asked Ethan when detectives allowed the parents to see him.

“I love you,” James Crumbley said repeatedly.

The Crumbleys are the first U.S. parents to be charged with having criminal responsibility for a mass school shooting committed by a child. Jennifer Crumbley was found guilty of the same involuntary manslaughter charges last month.

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman has told jurors that James Crumbley was not aware the son had access to the gun or could be a danger to others.

She noted during cross-examination of a detective Friday that James Crumbley was “incredibly emotional” at the sheriff's office.

“Yes,” Det. Sgt. Joe Brian said.

Earlier, jurors heard about the purchase of the gun. Shop manager Cammy Back said James Crumbley, accompanied by his son, paid roughly $520 in cash, including tax, for the firearm.

“The son was standing behind him,” Back testified. “Mr. Crumbley asked to see the Sig Sauer, said that he’d had his eye on it for quite some time.”

Ethan referred to the gun as “my beauty” on social media. When he pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism, he said that his money was used to buy the gun. That detail hasn’t emerged in his father’s trial because he's not a witness.

Ethan, now 17, is serving a life prison sentence for murder and terrorism.

James Crumbley has been in jail since his arrest more than two years ago. The sheriff's office said Friday that his use of a phone and tablet would be restricted after he used them to make “threatening statements” while in custody.

Authorities didn’t elaborate on the threats. Neither did Judge Cheryl Matthews, who said he can use a phone or tablet only to communicate with his lawyer or clergy.

A gag order in the case bars attorneys from speaking to reporters. The trial will resume for a third day on Monday.

Defense attorney Mariell Lehman puts her arm on James Crumbley after he gets emotional after watching the video of his son walking through the halls of Oxford H.S. in a video shown in the Oakland County courtroom Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

James Crumbley is escorted out the Oakland County courtroom Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Kristy Gibson-Marshall, assistant principal at Oxford H.S. testifies before Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in the Oakland County courtroom Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

In a frame grab from video, Investigators meet with James Crumbley, top center, and his wife Jennifer Crumbley after the Oxford H.S. school shooting in an interiewed displayed in the Oakland County courtroom Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

In a frame grab from video, Ethan Crumbley is seen in an interview room after the Oxford H.S. school shooting in an interiewed displayed in the Oakland County courtroom Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Ethan's father, James Crumbley, is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

In a frame grab from video, James Crumbley, left, and his wife Jennifer Crumbley meet with their son Ethan Crumbley after the Oxford H.S. school shooting in an interiewed displayed in the Oakland County courtroom Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Robert Koteles, Oakland County Sheriff's forensic lab and crime scene supervisor looks over a document in the Oakland County courtroom Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Gun shop office manager Cammy Back testifies on the stand about the sale of a handgun to James Crumbley in the Oakland County courtroom Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Nicole Beausoleil, mother of Oxford High shooting victim Madisyn Baldwin, wipes her nose as she hears Robert Koteles, Oakland County Sheriff's forensic lab and crime scene supervisor testify in the Oakland County courtroom during the trial for James Crumbley, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

Investigator Ed Wagrowski looks over text messages while on the stand in the Oakland County courtroom, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

James Crumbley talks to his defense attorney Mariell Lehman in the Oakland County courtroom Friday, March 8, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. He's accused of contributing to the tragedy at Oxford High School by failing to properly secure a gun used by son Ethan Crumbley. Four students were killed and more were wounded. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool)

