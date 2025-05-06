Michigan school shooter loses appeal in bid to withdraw guilty plea in 4 deaths

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan court said Tuesday it won't accept an appeal from a school shooter who was sentenced to life in prison in 2023 for killing four students and wounding others.

The Court of Appeals turned down Ethan Crumbley's application “for lack of merit in the grounds presented.”

Crumbley pleaded guilty to the 2021 Oxford High School shooting. After he received a rare no-parole sentence, a new legal team asked a judge to set aside the life term and also allow Crumbley to withdraw the guilty plea.