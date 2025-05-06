Breaking: Judge grants bond for man accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Cobb Walmart
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Michigan school shooter loses appeal in bid to withdraw guilty plea in 4 deaths

A Michigan court says it won’t accept an appeal from a school shooter who was sentenced to life in prison in 2023 for killing four students and wounding others
FILE - Judge Kwame Rowe presides over the sentencing hearing of Ethan Crumbley, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Judge Kwame Rowe presides over the sentencing hearing of Ethan Crumbley, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool, File)
53 minutes ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan court said Tuesday it won't accept an appeal from a school shooter who was sentenced to life in prison in 2023 for killing four students and wounding others.

The Court of Appeals turned down Ethan Crumbley's application “for lack of merit in the grounds presented.”

Crumbley pleaded guilty to the 2021 Oxford High School shooting. After he received a rare no-parole sentence, a new legal team asked a judge to set aside the life term and also allow Crumbley to withdraw the guilty plea.

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe said no. He said Crumbley’s plea was “knowingly, voluntarily, and accurately given.”

Crumbley, now 19, was 15 when he committed the mass shooting on Nov. 30, 2021. Earlier that day, his parents were summoned to discuss violent drawings and agonizing phrases written on a math assignment. They didn’t take him home, and no one checked his backpack for a gun.

Crumbley's appellate lawyers claim that his brain development was likely diminished by his mother's use of alcohol. Prosecutors, however, noted that fetal alcohol spectrum disorder was not raised by a psychologist who testified on Crumbley's behalf during the sentencing phase.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are serving 10-year prison terms for involuntary manslaughter. They were accused of making a gun accessible at home and failing to foresee that the mass shooting was possible.

More Stories

The Latest

FILE - Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, center, flanked by Kim Phuc, left, holds the" Napalm Girl", his Pulitzer Prize winning photo as they wait to meet with Pope Francis during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)

Credit: AP

Associated Press finds 'no definitive evidence' to change credit for famous Vietnam War photo

6m ago

Appeals court makes no immediate decision in detention cases of two university students

7m ago

The Latest: Prime Minister Carney rebuffs Trump’s push to make Canada the 51st state

8m ago

Featured

Débora Rey and her husband Martín Verdi liked Trump's "get tough on undocumented immigrants" stance but they didn't think he would go after legal immigrants like their son. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention

A green card holder from Argentina is detained in South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center. His parents, who voted for President Trump, now regret their choice.

Judge grants bond for man accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Cobb Walmart

A man accused of trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms at a busy Walmart was granted bond after spending 45 days in jail.

1h ago

Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a GOP scramble in Georgia race

The governor’s decision reshapes one of the nation’s top Senate contests against Democrat Jon Ossoff.