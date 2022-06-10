Michigan officer charged in Lyoya shooting set for hearing

Schurr caught him quickly, and the two struggled across a front lawn in the rain before the fatal shot.

Defense lawyers said the shooting was not “murder but an unfortunate tragedy” during a volatile situation.

“Mr. Lyoya gained full control of a police officer’s weapon while resisting arrest, placing Officer Schurr in fear of great bodily harm or death,” Matt Borgula and Mark Dodge said in a written statement.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he would recommend Schurr be fired, though he is entitled to a hearing and the ultimate decision would be up to the city manager. Schurr has been on leave since the shooting.

Becker said he consulted experts from outside Michigan about the use of force in the case. He informed Lyoya's parents about the charge before holding a news conference and also sent a letter in Swahili, their native language.

Across the state in Detroit, Peter Lyoya watched the announcement with his lawyer, Ven Johnson, and said he was pleased with the decision.

“We strongly believed there was no justice in America, until today,” Peter Lyoya said. “What I want is the final justice for my son."

Schurr turned himself in and was being held at a jail outside Kent County.

His personnel file shows no complaints of excessive force but much praise for traffic stops and foot chases that led to arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs.

Black community activists had accused Becker, a Republican, of being too close to police and urged him to give the case to the Michigan attorney general, a Democrat, to avoid even the appearance of a conflict. But the prosecutor declined.

“Everybody thinks prosecutors are an arm or just a branch of police. And we're not,” Becker told reporters. “We are our own entity. We have a duty to enforce the law. We work a lot with them but we don’t work for them.”

Grand Rapids, population about 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The shooting turned into an immediate crisis for Winstrom, who was a commander in Chicago before taking charge in Grand Rapids early in March. Over Becker's objections, he released video from four different sources on April 13.

“This is going to be a difficult time for the police department,” he said after the murder charge was announced. “We’ll get through it.”

Lyoya's killing by an officer came after numerous others in recent years involving Black people, including George Floyd, whose killing in Minneapolis sparked a national reckoning on race;Daunte Wright, who was shot during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis; Andre Hill, who was killed in Columbus, Ohio; and Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed in North Carolina.

White reported from Detroit. Corey Williams in Detroit and Don Babwin in Chicago contributed.

Find the AP's full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

