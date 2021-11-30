Michigan office of US Rep. Dingell broken into, vandalized

“Our door and windows were smashed and memorabilia – especially John’s items – was broken,” said Dingell, a Democrat who represents Michigan's heavily Democratic 12th Congressional District. “Thankfully, my staff and I are safe and no one was hurt, but we must also recognize the impact attacks like this one and constant threats have had on my staff and all Congressional staff. This needs to stop now.”

“The motive for today’s incident is unclear, but what I can tell you is that the disrespect, violence, and division need to end in this country," she added. “We need to practice civility and kindness, not divisiveness and anger.”