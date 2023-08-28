Michigan man linked to extremist group gets year in prison for gun crimes

A Detroit-area man linked to an anti-government group has been sentenced to a year in prison for gun-related crimes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man linked to an anti-government group and arrested just before the 2022 election was sentenced to a year in prison Monday for gun-related crimes.

Timothy Teagan had attended various rallies with an AR-style rifle while dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, clothing favored by the Boogaloo Boys, a group bracing for a U.S. civil war.

Teagan, 23, did not face terrorism charges. But he pleaded guilty to concealing his chronic use of marijuana when applying for a gun purchase and possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a drug user. Both are federal crimes.

U.S. District Judge Sean Cox sentenced Teagan to a year in prison. He'll get credit for time spent in jail since his arrest last November.

In a court filing, defense attorney Todd Shanker said Teagan never “raised his rifle or was involved in violence” with the Boogaloo Boys.

“He is considering joining the Libertarian Party to get legitimately involved with politics and address issues of social concern,” said Shanker, adding that Teagan participated in substance-abuse education in jail.

Teagan, who lived in Plymouth, was first arrested by local police and accused of assaulting his father. FBI agents subsequently searched the home and discovered body armor, boogaloo flags and gas masks.

"They were asking if I knew of any violent plans or any violent tendencies that could come forth about the election. … They were asking if we had any plans to go to polls armed," Teagan told documentarian Ford Fischer after the search.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

Nest of invasive, bee-killing hornets destroyed near Savannah2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Meadows testifies in bid to move case to federal court
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Election Board Chairman Bill Duffey resigns
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

GBI urges Georgia lawmakers to report threats amid Trump indictment
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

GBI urges Georgia lawmakers to report threats amid Trump indictment
3h ago

Violence, threats at 3 metro Atlanta theaters keep officers busy
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Faculty member shot and killed in a campus building, says University of North Carolina...
7m ago
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia's expected...
11m ago
Trump chief of staff Meadows denies 2 allegations in Georgia indictment as he takes...
14m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top