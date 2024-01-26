Michigan man convicted of defacing synagogue with swastika, graffiti

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a man on two counts for with defacing one of Michigan's oldest synagogues with a swastika and other graffiti in 2019, prosecutors said Thursday.

Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton was found guilty of conspiring against rights and damaging religious property, prosecutors said.

Swastikas and symbols associated with The Base, a white supremacist group, were sprayed on the outside of Temple Jacob in Hancock in the Upper Peninsula, prosecutors said. Weeden and co-conspirators dubbed their plan “Operation Kristallnacht,” which means “Night of Broken Glass” and refers to Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazis killed Jews and burned their homes, synagogues, schools and places of business.