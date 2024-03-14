Nation & World News

Michigan jury deciding fate of school shooter's father in deaths of 4 students

A jury in Michigan is in its first full day of deliberations in a trial that will determine whether a man will join his wife in being held criminally responsible for a mass school shooting committed by their son
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan jury was in its first full day of deliberations Thursday in a trial that will determine whether a man will join his wife in being held criminally responsible for a mass school shooting committed by their teenage son.

No verdict had emerged by 4 p.m., though the jury had a question that was handled outside the courtroom, a judge's aide told the gallery.

James Crumbley, 47, is the father of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy who took a gun from home and killed four students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

During a five-day trial, prosecutors showed that the gun, a newly acquired Sig Sauer 9 mm, was not safely secured at the Crumbley home.

While Michigan didn't have a storage law at that time, James Crumbley had a "legal duty" to protect others from possible harm by his son, prosecutor Karen McDonald said during closing arguments Wednesday.

The case, she said, was about more than just access to a gun.

Ethan's mental state was slipping on the day of the shooting: He made a macabre drawing of a gun and a wounded man on a math assignment and added, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me. Blood everywhere. The world is dead.”

But the parents declined to take Ethan home following a brief meeting at the school, accepting only a list of mental health providers as they returned to work. They didn’t tell school staff that a handgun similar to one in the drawing had been purchased by James Crumbley just four days earlier.

Ethan pulled the gun from his backpack a few hours later and began shooting. No one had checked the bag.

Parents are not responsible for everything their kids do but “this is a very egregious and rare set of facts," McDonald told the jury.

In a dramatic step, the prosecutor demonstrated how to use a cable to lock the gun that was used in the shooting. The cable was found unused in a package in the Crumbley home.

“Ten seconds,” McDonald told jurors, “of the easiest, simplest thing.”

The Oxford victims were Justin Shilling, 17; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Tate Myre, 16.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are the first U.S. parents to be charged with having responsibility for a mass school shooting by a child. Jennifer Crumbley, 45, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last month.

Earlier in November 2021, Ethan wrote in his journal that he needed help for his mental health “but my parents don’t listen to me so I can’t get any help.”

In her closing remarks, defense attorney Mariell Lehman said James Crumbley didn’t know that Ethan knew where to find the gun at home. She said school officials seemed more concerned about him harming himself, not others.

“They saw images that weren’t concerning, that are common, that other kids write and draw about,” Lehman said of the boy's anguished drawing on the math paper. “The concern was that he was sad and needed to talk to someone.”

James Crumbley “had no idea” that his son was capable of a mass shooting, she said.

Ethan Crumbley, now 17, is serving a life prison sentence for murder and terrorism.

___

Follow Ed White on X, formerly Twitter: https://twitter.com/edwritez

James Crumbley enters the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald demonstrates how swiftly she was able to insert a gun lock during closing statements in the trial of James Crumbley, Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald demonstrates how swiftly she was able to insert a gun lock during closing statements in the trial of James Crumbley, Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Photos of the four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting appear on a screen as closing arguments begin in the trial of James Crumbley who sits second from left in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Crumbley turns to look for family members after it was announced they were present in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald begins closing arguments in the case against James Crumbley in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mariell Lehman attorney for James Crumbley makes closing statements in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Karen Crumbley, the sister of James Crumbley takes the stand in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nicole Beausoleil mother of Madisyn Baldwin, who was killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021, becomes emotional as Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald makes closing statements that include autopsy reports in the trial against James Crumbley on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A cart-load of evidence is brought in by the Oakland County Prosecutors for their closing arguments in the case against James Crumbley in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Closing arguments begin in the trial against James Crumbley, standing at left, in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Crumbley raises his right hand to swear he aware of his rights and has chosen not to testify in his case in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 3h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges
35m ago

Credit: cus

Decelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nevada Republican who lost 2022 Senate primary seeking Democratic Sen. Rosen's seat in...
5m ago
Biden visits Michigan county emerging as the swing state's top bellwether
7m ago
Honduras ex-first lady says presidential bid not meant to protect herself after husband's...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
8h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do