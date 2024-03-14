Nation & World News

Michigan jury returning to decide fate of school shooter's father in deaths of 4 students

A jury in Michigan is set to resume deliberations in a trial that will determine whether another parent will be held responsible for a mass school shooting committed by a son
James Crumbley enters the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

James Crumbley enters the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury in Michigan was set to resume deliberations Thursday in a trial that will determine whether another parent will be held criminally responsible for a mass school shooting committed by a teenage son.

The jury heard closing arguments in a suburban Detroit court and met for roughly 90 minutes Wednesday before going home without a verdict in the involuntary manslaughter trial of James Crumbley.

Crumbley, 47, is the father of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy who took a gun from home and killed four students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

During a five-day trial, prosecutors showed that the gun, a newly acquired Sig Sauer 9 mm, was not safely secured at the Crumbley home.

While Michigan didn't have a storage law at that time, James Crumbley had a legal duty to protect others from possible harm by his son, prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

The case, she said, was about more than just access to a gun.

Ethan's mental state was slipping on the day of the shooting: He made a macabre drawing of a gun and a wounded man on a math assignment and added, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me. Blood everywhere. The world is dead.”

But the parents declined to take Ethan home following a brief meeting at the school, accepting only a list of mental health providers as they returned to work. They didn’t tell school staff that a handgun similar to one in the drawing had been purchased by James Crumbley just four days earlier.

Ethan pulled the gun from his backpack a few hours later and began shooting. No one had checked the bag.

Parents are not responsible for everything their kids do but “this is a very egregious and rare set of facts," McDonald told the jury.

In a dramatic step, the prosecutor demonstrated how to use a cable to lock the gun that was used in the shooting. The cable was found unused in a package in the Crumbley home.

“Ten seconds,” McDonald told jurors, “of the easiest, simplest thing.”

The Oxford victims were Justin Shilling, 17; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Tate Myre, 16.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are the first U.S. parents to be charged with having responsibility for a mass school shooting by a child. Jennifer Crumbley, 45, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last month.

Earlier in November 2021, Ethan wrote in his journal that he needed help for his mental health “but my parents don’t listen to me so I can’t get any help.”

In her closing remarks, defense attorney Mariell Lehman said James Crumbley didn’t know that Ethan knew where to find the gun at home. She said school officials seemed more concerned about him harming himself, not others.

“They saw images that weren’t concerning, that are common, that other kids write and draw about,” Lehman said of the boy's anguished drawing on the math paper. “The concern was that he was sad and needed to talk to someone.”

James Crumbley “had no idea” that his son was capable of a mass shooting, she said.

Ethan Crumbley, now 17, is serving a life prison sentence for murder and terrorism.

___

Follow Ed White on X, formerly Twitter: https://twitter.com/edwritez

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald demonstrates how swiftly she was able to insert a gun lock during closing statements in the trial of James Crumbley, Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald demonstrates how swiftly she was able to insert a gun lock during closing statements in the trial of James Crumbley, Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Crumbley turns to look for family members after it was announced they were present in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald begins closing arguments in the case against James Crumbley in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mariell Lehman attorney for James Crumbley makes closing statements in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Karen Crumbley, the sister of James Crumbley takes the stand in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. James Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nicole Beausoleil mother of Madisyn Baldwin, who was killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021, becomes emotional as Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald makes closing statements that include autopsy reports in the trial against James Crumbley on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A cart-load of evidence is brought in by the Oakland County Prosecutors for their closing arguments in the case against James Crumbley in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Closing arguments begin in the trial against James Crumbley, standing at left, in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Photos of the four students killed in the Oxford High School shooting appear on a screen as closing arguments begin in the trial of James Crumbley who sits second from left in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Crumbley raises his right hand to swear he aware of his rights and has chosen not to testify in his case in the Oakland County Courtroom of Cheryl Matthews on Wednesday, March, 13, 2024 in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son's mental health. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press via AP, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Fletcher Page

Athens officials decry gang violence after 3-year-old shot to death4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta metro area now 6th largest in U.S., Census Bureau estimates
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

It’s official - Kirk Cousins is an Atlanta Falcon
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s signature allows Georgia prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
8h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s signature allows Georgia prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
8h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge dismisses 6 of 41 counts in Trump election interference indictment
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Despair deepens for families of hostages in Gaza as Ramadan cease-fire deadline passes
20m ago
AI supercharges threat of disinformation in a big year for elections globally
27m ago
Former Thai leader Thaksin makes first public appearances after release from detention
28m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do
15h ago
‘Politically Georgia’ podcast: Reaction to Fulton judge dismissing some charges against...
12h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
17h ago