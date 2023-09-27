Michigan judges ordered to honor pronouns of parties in court

The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered all judges to address people in court by the pronouns they use or by “other respectful means.”
National & World News
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered all judges to address people in court by the pronouns they use or by “other respectful means.”

“We serve the entire public and are required to treat those who come before us with civility and respect,” Justice Elizabeth Welch said. “The gender identity of a member of the public is a part of their individual identity, regardless of whether others agree or approve.”

The statewide rule was approved, 5-2.

Some transgender, nonbinary or gender-fluid people use they, them and their as a gender-neutral singular personal pronoun.

“Courts must use the individual’s name, the designated salutation or personal pronouns, or other respectful means that is not inconsistent with the individual’s designated salutation or personal pronouns,” the Supreme Court said.

During a public comment period earlier this year, some critics cited religious reasons for not wanting to address someone by a pronoun they use.

The rule, which kicks in Jan. 1, will still allow judges to avoid pronouns and refer to someone by their role in the case, such as attorney or plaintiff, followed by a last name.

The rule “does not force anyone to violate their beliefs,” Welch said.

Justices Brian Zahra and David Viviano opposed the rule.

“This is a fluid political debate into which our judicial branch of state government should not wade, let alone dive headfirst and claim to have resolved," Zahra said. ”Such hubris has no place within the operation of a judicial branch of state government."

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

CHARGED AT 13
After 26 years in prison, Little B comes home2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
Why you should have faith in these Braves
8h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING
Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed
5h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Evening commute, possible morning delays expected on I-285 after bridge crash
14m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Evening commute, possible morning delays expected on I-285 after bridge crash
14m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hartsfield-Jackson seeks $200 million for new South parking deck
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Man City out of the League Cup after 1-0 loss at Newcastle. Liverpool, Arsenal and...
7m ago
Man City out of the League Cup after 1-0 loss at Newcastle. Liverpool, Arsenal and...
7m ago
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
17h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top